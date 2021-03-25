Thursday, March 25, 2021

Report on last week's vehicle accident in front of Mad Butcher


Warren Police were dispatched to Martin Street in front of the Mad Butcher Supermarket March 12 around 3:34 p.m. to investigate an accident and assist those involved with medical care as required.  One vehicle was traveling north on Martin when it was hit by another vehicle who pulled out of the Warren Bank lot on the West side of Martin and was turning to the North.  There was damage to both vehicles.  The fault was assigned to the vehicle exiting the Bank lot.  

According to police, two people were transported to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

