Thursday, March 11, 2021
Rotary Club hears program on CASA
The Warren Rotary Club met yesterday, March 9, 2021. Devonda Brown from CASA of the 10th Judicial District was the speaker. The program was presented by Chamber of Commerce and BCEDC Executive Director Ashley Foreman.
