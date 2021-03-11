Thursday, March 11, 2021

Rotary Club hears program on CASA


The Warren Rotary Club met yesterday, March 9, 2021. Devonda Brown from CASA of the 10th Judicial District was the speaker. The program was presented by Chamber of Commerce and BCEDC Executive Director Ashley Foreman.

