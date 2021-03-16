Suspects in custody after Monday shooting in Warren

According to the Warren Police Department, two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at the Alon gas station on Martin Street in Warren, Johnny R. Jones and Brooke Burns, are now in custody.
Due to the publics response, the Warren Police Department along with the Monticello Police Department were able to locate the suspects vehicle. Not long after that, both suspects turned themselves in and are now awaiting their first judicial appearance.
The investigation into the shooting incident which occurred Monday, March 15 at around 4:00 p.m., is still ongoing.
If you would like to read our original article, click here.
