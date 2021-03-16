Tuesday morning fire on Rock Street

The Warren Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at South Arkansas Auto Auctions site on Rock Street in Warren that was called in Tuesday morning, March 16, 2021 around 9 a.m.
According to our reporter on the scene, it appears as if firemen are close to getting the fire under control.
No other information is known at this time as to the amount of damage. We will continue to follow the story as it develops.
9:42 a.m. Update: It appears as though the Warren Fire Department now has the fire extinguished.
