Two people wanted in shooting incident at gas station in Warren

Warren Police Officers were called to the Alon Station on Martin Street around 4:00 p.m. Monday, March 15 in reference to gun shots being fired. When the officers responded they learned that some individuals had a confrontation outside the store and one person had been shot. All suspects had left the scene. Officers determined the victim had traveled to the hospital and was later transported to a hospital in central Arkansas and is reported in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing. To the knowledge of the police no one else was injured and the business is safely operating.
Official press release from the Warren Police Department:
***WANTED PERSONS*** CONSIDERED TO BE ARMED AND DANGEROUS*** WARREN, ARKANSAS***
The Warren Police Department are looking for Johnny Jones and Brooke Burns of Warren, Arkansas in connection to a shooting incident in which occurred on March 15, 2021. This incident resulted in one known person being shot. The victim is currently in stable condition in a Central Arkansas Hospital. Warrants for Jones and Burns arrest have been signed and are in the process of being entered into the ACIC / NCIC database.
The two suspects were last seen leaving the scene in a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria, Black and White in color, displaying the Arkansas license plate 383ZLM.
Suspects are described as the following;
Name: Johnny R. Jones ** Brooke Burns
Age: 36 years old ** 31 years old
Race: Black ** White
Sex: Male ** Female
Height: 5’10. ** 5’2
Weight: 210 lbs. ** 130 lbs.
***If you know where these suspects / vehicle can be located please contact the Warren Police Department at 870-226-3703 or your local Law Enforcement Agency.
*Note the vehicle in image below is not the actual vehicle. Used just as a visual reference.
