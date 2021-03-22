Two vehicles involved in Monday morning collision near Warren

|Photo by Tim Kessler
Around 9:00 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, a vehicle accident occurred in Warren at Bradley 32 and US 278 W involving a Ford Fusion and a pickup truck pulling a trailer owned by the Arkansas Gam & Fish Commission.
Arkansas State Police arrived on the scene to investigate the collision. The Warren Fire Department, the Warren Police Department, and the Bradley County Sheriff's office also responded. There appeared to be no significant injuries.
The trailer was turned onto its side, having done damage to the back of the pickup truck. The Ford Fusion also sustained damage.
