UAM Alumni & Friends Facebook group recognizes Attorney Mark Binns

The UAM Alumni and Friends Facebook Page uses their platform to highlight past graduates of UAM for their successes. Recently, they recognized Star City Attorney Mark Binns. The post reads, "Recognizing the achievements of #UAMAlum Mark Binns (BSE '71).
"After graduating from UAM, Mr. Binns went on to earn a Master of Education and a Juris Doctor, both from UA at Fayetteville. For the past 43 years, he has practiced law in Star City. For 40 of those years, he has represented clients all over Arkansas and from other states. Mr. Binns now restricts his active practice to Southeast Arkansas. Turning age 73 this year, he plans to continue his full time practice for several more years. His wife is the former Kim Wilson of Dermott. They have one child, Dr. Chad Binns, who is currently a clinical pathology resident at Yale School of Medicine and is on the physician-scientist track with plans to complete a transfusion medicine fellowship.
