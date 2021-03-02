UAM announces that 2021 Weevil Stampede is a go

By Lon Tegels
College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources
The University of Arkansas at Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ark. — Fans of horses, cowboys, and cowgirls can put their boots on. The rodeo is coming to Monticello, Arkansas. Covid 19 has not gone away, but after careful considerations and newly implemented guidelines, the event will go on. The 2021 Weevil Stampede will take place as scheduled this year. The announcement was made Monday by the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources Interim Dean Robert Ficklin and Head Rodeo Coach Rusty Jones.
Jones says this year will mark the 16th year for the Drew County Event. "We are excited to be able to host this year's event. We are proud to be able to provide the region with affordable family fun and entertainment. Jones says this is an opportunity for people to get out of the house after being stuck in the house all winter. "Let's hope for good weather with clear skies," said Jones. Last year the rodeo was hit with heavy rain on Friday. Saturday's competition moved from evening to the afternoon to accommodate incoming weather. The championship round proceeded without a hitch as storms moved in later in the evening. The three-day event also has an economic impact it has on our community by helping local business" said Jones.
The UAM Rodeo Team is consistently competitive at both the regional and national levels. UAM students have qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, seven years in a row. Last year's finals were canceled due to the pandemic.
The event will take place April 1-3rd. Last year's rodeo was the last event of the season before COVID-19 restrictions were implemented. The NIRA canceled the rest of the Ozark Region's season due to the pandemic. Masking will be required at this year's event. UAM Rodeo Coach and organizer Jones say that seating will be limited to about 400 people to remain in compliance with state health guidelines. The event starts on Thursday at 7 p.m. Fifteen teams from the Ozark region are expected to participate. The event will continue Friday night, with the show beginning at 7 p.m. The Championship Round to be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. Concessions and parking will be available.
Watch collegiate cowboys and cowgirls compete in the following events.
Men
Bareback Riding
Tie-Down Roping
Saddle Bronc Riding
Steer Wrestling
Team Roping
Bull Riding
Women
Break Away Roping
Goat Tying
Team Roping
