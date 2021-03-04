Thursday, March 4, 2021

UAM Entrepreneurship students raise money for charity

Press release from UAM

Members of Ms. Harton's Entrepreneurship class, at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, were given $5.00 and the task of making as much money as possible in one week. The teams jointly raised $550 that was donated to Arkansas Children's Hospital, Hope Place Monticello, and Monticello 2nd Chancefurdogs. 

Group 3 won the challenge with $255 donated to Monticello 2nd Chancefurdogs.   

Pictured: Lauren Clark and Ocean Paul

Not pictured:  Ashley Forrest, Josie Hargis, Connor Wilkerson, and Reed Odland 

Group 2 donated $165 to Arkansas Children's Hospital.  

Pictured:  Mary Beth Forrest and Glory Richardson. 

Not pictured: Taylor Owen, Magnus Gray, Colby Adkins and Myikel Wilson 

Group 1 donated $130 to Monticello Hope Place.   

Pictured:  Jaye Pace  

Not pictured: Nettie Davis, Daylan Deal, Chris Hargraves, Reese Morman, Nina Kizzee, and Taylor Thurman.

Thank you to everyone that participated or donated to this learning experience.
at 12:30 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)