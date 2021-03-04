UAM Entrepreneurship students raise money for charity

Press release from UAM
Members of Ms. Harton's Entrepreneurship class, at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, were given $5.00 and the task of making as much money as possible in one week. The teams jointly raised $550 that was donated to Arkansas Children's Hospital, Hope Place Monticello, and Monticello 2nd Chancefurdogs.
Group 3 won the challenge with $255 donated to Monticello 2nd Chancefurdogs.
Pictured: Lauren Clark and Ocean Paul
Not pictured: Ashley Forrest, Josie Hargis, Connor Wilkerson, and Reed Odland
Group 2 donated $165 to Arkansas Children's Hospital.
Pictured: Mary Beth Forrest and Glory Richardson.
Not pictured: Taylor Owen, Magnus Gray, Colby Adkins and Myikel Wilson
Group 1 donated $130 to Monticello Hope Place.
Pictured: Jaye Pace
Not pictured: Nettie Davis, Daylan Deal, Chris Hargraves, Reese Morman, Nina Kizzee, and Taylor Thurman.
Thank you to everyone that participated or donated to this learning experience.
