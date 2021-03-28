Sunday, March 28, 2021

UAPB multimedia grad joins reuters news agency

RISON, ARK- Ebony Harding-Kendrick is selected as one of 9 emerging journalists by the  National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) to be a 2021 Facebook Journalism Project  Fact-Checking Fellow. NABJ, in partnership with The Facebook Journalism Project, recruits journalists across the nation to serve in fellowships with International Fact-Checking Network  (IFCN) certified news organizations to promote diversity within the fact-checking sector of the  news industry.

Host news organizations include Politifact, The Associated Press, Reuters, USA TODAY,  FactCheck.org, The Dispatch, Agence France-Presse, Lead Stories, and Check Your Fact.

Reuters Leadership in User Generated Content (UGC) Newsgathering in the United Kingdom  and Washington, DC, agreed that former UAPB News and UAPBTV standout Harding Kendrick was the right fit for the Reuters News Agency D.C. Fact-Checking team.

Ebony is a year 2000 graduate of Rison High School and a 2020 Multimedia Communications  graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. She is mom to Lailah, and the daughter  of Jametta and Lee Harper of Rison and Billy Harding of Warren. Her Grandparents are James  Ball Jr and the late Cartha June Jackson of Rison and Joe and Easter Harding of Warren.

