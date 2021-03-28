UAPB multimedia grad joins reuters news agency

Host news organizations include Politifact, The Associated Press, Reuters, USA TODAY, FactCheck.org, The Dispatch, Agence France-Presse, Lead Stories, and Check Your Fact.
Reuters Leadership in User Generated Content (UGC) Newsgathering in the United Kingdom and Washington, DC, agreed that former UAPB News and UAPBTV standout Harding Kendrick was the right fit for the Reuters News Agency D.C. Fact-Checking team.
Ebony is a year 2000 graduate of Rison High School and a 2020 Multimedia Communications graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. She is mom to Lailah, and the daughter of Jametta and Lee Harper of Rison and Billy Harding of Warren. Her Grandparents are James Ball Jr and the late Cartha June Jackson of Rison and Joe and Easter Harding of Warren.
