Vaccinations provided at Methodist Church by Gannaway Drug last week

Thursday, March 4 members of the staff of Gannaway Drug Store spent a good portion of the day administering COVID-19 vaccinations to those who are eligible and who had signed up in advance. The shots were given in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church of Warren. Church members provided assistance in signing up and recording those in attendance. There was a large attendance from throughout the community.
For most of those taking part it was their first of two required shots. Contact Gannaway Drug to sign up for a vaccination. Call 870-226-3751.
