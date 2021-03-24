Walk Across Arkansas off to another great start

Walk Across Arkansas is off to a great start again this year with 4 teams formed with people from across the county. The following teams are in serious, but fun competition and will need all the encouragement possible. Here are the results for total minutes walked from week one for the teams that have reported: Travelin’ Tomatoes – 1320; Warren Woman’s Club – 1507; The Weaver’s – 1090; and The Pahuamba’s - 2940. Top two individual placements are: Tricia Wilkinson - 510; and Karen Rawls – 450.
Watch each week as the competition heats up between all the teams.
