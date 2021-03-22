Warren arrest report for March 14-21, 2021

The following are innocent until proven guilty.
Cheyenne Doggett / 525 N Myrtle, Warren, AR / DOB 1-19-00 / warrant on 3-14-21
Justin Bradley / 141 Bradley 206 Rd, Warren, AR / DOB 1-19-87 / Driving on suspended DL on 3-15-21
Johnny Jones / 872A Bradley 16 Rd, Warren, AR / DOB 12-21-84 / Battery 1st and warrant on 3-16-21
Brooke Burns / 872A Bradley 16 Rd, Warren, AR / DOB 12-16-89 / Battery 1st and warrant on 3-16-21
Michael Daniels / 108 W Central Apt A, Warren, AR / DOB 10-15-66 / Dom. Battery 3rd on 3-17-21
James Phillips Jr. / 615 Bradley Rd. 18 E, Warren, AR / DOB 9-2-97 / warrant and driving on suspended DL on 3-18-21
Pyree Doyle / 1015 S Bradley, Warren, AR / DOB 12-17-92 / warrant on 3-18-21
Steven Ellis / 385 1 County Rd 54, Woodberry, AR / DOB 10-29-83 / warrant on 3-18-21
Erica Smiley / 912 Shop St, Warren, AR / DOB 7-28-89 / warrant and disorderly conduct on 3-19-21
Etta Edward / 512 Sturgis St., Warren, AR / DOB 1-17-72 / warrant and driver's license suspended on 3-19-21
Gregory Ellis / 175 Bradley 18 E, Warren, AR / DOB 12-10-80 / improper turn, Driving on suspended, FTA, DWI, and open container on 3-20-21
Steven C. Baker / 101 Main St., Hermitage, AR / DOB 4-23-85 / warrant BCSO on 3-20-21
Eric T. Simmons / 532 McKinstry Ave, Wilmar, AR / DOB 5-21-78 / careless driving, open container, DLOC, DWI, DOS, FTA on 3-20-21
Emmanuel D. Lewis / 646 Trotter St. Lot 7, Monticello, AR / DOB 8-24-90 / driving on suspended DL on 3-21-21
Devonta Sterling / 119 W Church, Warren, AR / DOB 8-17-90 / warrants and driving on suspended DL on 3-21-21
Lance Thompson / 505 Beech St, Huttig, AR / DOB 2-18-67 possession controlled substance on 3-21-21
