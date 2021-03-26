Warren Fire Chief arrested by Attorney General for misusing Over $100,000 from Arkansas Court Reporters Association

|Photo from the Attorney General's Office
Press release from the Attorney General's Office:
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the arrest of court reporter Michael Ashcraft, an Arkansas State employee. For twelve years Ashcraft was treasurer of the Arkansas Court Reporters Association organization. In his position as treasurer, Ashcraft was in a position of trust and had full and complete access to association membership funds generated by membership dues. An audit found that Ashcraft took advantage of his position as treasurer and displayed a continuing course of conduct by fraudulently using association membership funds by comingling legitimate association purchases with his own personal purchases and purchases for others.
From January 2015 to June 2018, Ashcraft manipulated, misappropriated and misused membership funds in excess of $100,000, without the knowledge or permission of the association board members or association membership.
After an extensive and thorough investigation, Agents with the Public Integrity Division of the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office sought and received a warrant of arrest for Ashcraft who was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of Theft of Property (B) Felony. Ashcraft has turned himself in to authorities in Bradley County and was released on a $15,000 bond.
No comments:
Post a Comment