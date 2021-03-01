Warren Fire Department holds annual awards ceremony

The Warren Fire Department held its Annual Awards Ceremony Saturday evening, February 27, 2021 in a a private event due to COVID-19, with Sam Plumb being named Firefighter of the Year for 2020.
Pictured are Sam Plumb and Warren Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft.
All photos courtesy of the Warren Fire Department.
Several other awards were presented, including:
|Brandon Baker-2020 Rookie of the Year
|Clint Horn-2020 Officer of the Year
and Top Attendance for most extrication calls for 2020
|Jason Bradley-Top Attendance for most fire calls 2020
|Ricky Rodriguez-Ten-Year Service Award
|Shaun May-Ten-Year Service Award
