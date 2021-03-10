Warren School Board discusses Cultural Center

Members of the Warren School Board were present for the March 8, 2021 monthly meeting. Five of the seven members were on hand. Presiding was President of the Board Jerry Daniels.
The financial report was submitted followed by updates from all school administrators. Mrs. Colleen Watkins addressed the board concerning the need to expand the ABC School pay schedule. She presented a recommendation for the board's consideration.
- Accepted the resignation of Mitchell Lane, High School instructor effective at the end of his contract
- Approved unpaid leave of absence for Ruth Clary
The board then approved extended COVID leave policy for certified and classified staff and approved the schools legislative audit for the 2019/2020 school year.
Superintendent Cornish made a brief report and thanked all staff, teachers, students and parents for their cooperation and patience during the snowstorm and bad weather. Mr. Cornish indicated the design plans for the new school and arena, recently approved by the voters, is underway and he will keep the board advised as the project proceeds. It will be several months before the project will be ready to break ground.
Under the public comment section of the agenda, Warren Mayor Pennington spoke and asked the board their intentions on working with the city to repair the cultural center. There was some discussion on past talks and cost estimates. Superintendent Cornish recommended the estimate for foundation repairs be reviewed and to come up with an estimate for the roof at this time. The Mayor and the board agreed to continue discussion of the matter and talk further. Attending the meeting along with Mayor Pennington was Council member Memory Burks Frazer, who represents the city council on the Cultural Center Commission. School board member Shannon Gorman represents the school board and Jim Wheeler is the community at-large appointee.
