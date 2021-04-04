Wednesday, April 28, 2021
4-H takes part in BBQ Competition
The Bradley County 4-H recently competed in the annual Poultry BBQ Competition. Each member is given two chicken halves or turkey breast to prepare and cook for the competition. Members provide grills, utensils, grilling supplies, and seasonings. They are judged on their skills in barbecuing, fire control and safety, appearance, degree of doneness, and taste of their entry. During this year’s competition, we had the following winners pictured from left to right: Junior competitor, Emmanuel Strong won first place; Senior competitors, Michaela Stanley won third place, Weston Gavin won second place, and Elijah Strong won first place. Each senior competitor qualified to advance to district on May 7th in Arkadelphia.
