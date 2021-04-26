Arrest made in connection with April 17 car wash shooting

On the date of April 25, 2021 the Warren Police Department along with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office arrested Charles E. Lawson Jr. (32) of Warren, Arkansas. This arrest is a result of the investigation conducted by the Warren Police Department in regards to the April 17, 2021 shooting at the car wash located at the intersection of Martin and Central in which left one man sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Lawson is currently being charged with Battery 1st Degree due to this incident. On Monday, April 26, 2021 a first judicial appearance was conducted in this case by Circuit Court Judge Crews Puryear and Lawson's bond was set at $250,000. He is currently still incarcerated and will be held at another facility awaiting bond or further court appearances.
This investigation is still on-going at this time and when completed it will be submitted to the 10th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office for formal review and charges.
Sgt. Tim Nichols
Warren Police Department
Criminal Investigation Division
