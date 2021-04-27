BCEDC hears update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Tyler Staten, pharmacist at Gannaway Drug Store, gave an update on COVID-19 vaccinations to members of the Bradley County Economic Development Corp. board of directors Monday night.
He said it appeared that younger population members were avoiding getting the shots more than older citizens.
About 2.4 million shots have been given in Arkansas with about 1.6 million shots currently available. That means about 66.6 percent of the population has received shots, with about 300,000 partially immunized and 700,000 fully immunized.
After a nationwide pause on the Johnson and Johnson shots, they are now available again nationally with an additional warning given. Moderna and Pfizer shots continue to be given.
Staten said he was working with the Warren and Hermitage school districts to provide school clinics.
Those wanting to receive vaccinations can call Gannaway Drug Store and get on a waiting list.
Some people have experienced mild side effects including fevers, but those symptoms are mostly contained to those who have previously had the coronavirus.
Staten said the nation could achieve herd immunity if about 75 percent of the population was immunized.
So far, there have been 1,002 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county. Of those, 982 recovered and there have been 17 deaths.
Studies are being done to determine if Pfizer and Moderna shots will require boosters.
The federal government is covering all the costs of the shots.
In other action:
- Accountant Bob Milton gave the monthly financial report. He said there was $12,600 in the membership account, $103,000 in CDs and total assets of $316,822. The net worth of BCEDC is $807,747, with $7,516 in income for the month and a net gain in income of $5,060 for the year.
- In regard to the Southeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority, member John Lipton said, “We have two prospects.”
- BCEDC board member and Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Chairman James Wells gave a report on upcoming festival activities. There won’t be a big concert this year but there will be more fireworks than ever, starting at 9 p.m. June 12. That day will also have a parade and 5K run/walk. A bike tour will be held on June 5 and Warren Country Club will host a golf tournament that weekend. Rotary Club of Warren has deferred the pancake breakfast but there will be arts and crafts booths and several small stage activities, including salsa, tomato packing, tomato eating contests and local entertainment. Warren Lions Club will host the Gospel Jamboree featuring The Lisemby Family at 6 p.m. June 9 at Immanuel Baptist Church.
- SEACBEC Director Devin McDiarmid reported the first CNA ceremony will be held on May 3. Students 17 or older may take the course and can be hired as CNAs when they turn 18. SEACBEC students will also be building shooting tables for the shooting range expansion. A memorandum of understanding with AHF is pending to allow the company to hire six students, pending Warren School Board approval.
- Executive Director Ashley Foreman was not present due to illness but submitted a written report. She wrote that EAST students are working on the BCEDC website, a meeting with the city Community and Economic Development Committee was awaiting committee action, training by PotlatchDeltic was done in the BCEDC conference room, Vision Coalition was continuing its meetings, a deed for the Griggs Property was to be ready soon and Vyve is working on broadband expansion in the county.
- The BCEDC board will not meet in May. Their next meeting will be June 28.
