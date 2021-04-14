BCMC alters visitation policy to reflect no patient left alone act

WARREN, Ark. (4/13/21) – Bradley County Medical Center has made updates to its visitation policy to reflect the No Patient Left Alone that was recently signed into law in Arkansas.
Bradley County Medical Center reserves the right to limit or place visitor restrictions in certain situations including, but not limited to, when the presence of visitors would be medically or therapeutically harmful; interfere with the care or rights of any patient; visitors are engaging in violent, disruptive, or threatening behavior; or visitors are noncompliant with BCMC policy.
Visitors still have to follow normal screening procedures upon entering BCMC and must continue to follow the mask mandate, including respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette. No one will be allowed in the building if they have a temperature of 100.4 or higher or if they refuse to follow the mask mandate.
If you have any questions or concerns you can call the hospital at 870-226-3731.
