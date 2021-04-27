BCMC Auxiliary donates $1,000 to Make Warren Shine

According to Leah St. John, a volunteer with Make Warren Shine, the group intends to put the funds towards numerous beautification projects downtown, including the possibility of having more murals painted in the area.
Other projects that are currently ongoing through Make Warren Shine include the planting of flowers and helping downtown businesses with signage. "While we don't work inside of the buildings, we help with curb appeal," said St. John.
Another big project that Make Warren Shine has been a part of recently is the Delta to the Timbers-South Arkansas Barn Quilt Trail, a self guided tour along the highways, byways, and back roads of south and east Arkansas from the delta to the timberlands displaying small decorative patterned barn quilt murals. Currently, there are 21 barn quilt murals in Bradley County.
