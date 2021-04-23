BCMC Board holds April meeting

By Tim Kessler
Bradley County Medical Center Controller Leslie Huitt told board members Thursday that compared to a year ago, most financial areas of the hospital had improved. However, Home Health numbers have decreased.
Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Tucker explained that the Home Health model had changed in January to a concept that encourages less home visits.
Huitt said accounts receivable had dropped about $1.2 million to $1.5 million in the last month. Cash receipts were up for the month.
She said she had been participating in a rural health conference this week which included discussions about Medicare billing and using nurse practitioners on swing beds.
She said a settlement would be received from Medicare based upon the latest cost report. The settlement should be received within two weeks.
In other action:
- Medical staff recommendations were approved for Dr. Fred Newton, obstetrics, reappointment to July 2023; Dr. Ronnie Dennis, obstetrics, reappointment to April 2023; Dr. Steven Erwin, family medicine/emergency medicine, reappointment to September 2023; Dr. Jaron Byrd, family medicine/emergency medicine, initial appointment to April 2022; Amanda Mullins, APRN to Dr. Wesley Lane, cardiology, reappointment to April 2023; Dr. Daron Merryman, family medicine/emergency medicine, initial appointment to April 2022; Sydnie Thessing, APRN to Dr. Wesley Lane, initial appointment to May 2022; and Kristy Lawson, APRN to Dr. Althea Conley, initial appointment to May 2022.
- CEO Steve Henson said Dr. Jennifer Kowalik would be coming from Texas to join the Rural Health Clinic on May 10. She will be a general practice physician who will also assist in delivering babies and women’s issues.
He said an Entergy generator program will get back on track and an update should be available in June.
Henson said the federal government may put new stipulations on COVID-19 relief funds which could result in the hospital having to pay back some of those funds. Several hospital organizations are lobbying against the changes.
He said doctors had discussed having an annual dinner with board members.
A solar power initiative is under consideration.
Henson announced that the hospital will be changing bad debt collections to Mid-South Adjustments instead of RMC.
Henson noted that by 2022, the hospital may have to join an accountable care organization as critical access hospitals are being phased out. By 2026, hospitals that are not part of accountable care organizations will be penalized.
- Tucker said her staff was doing some inservice work at present.
She said she was working on policies to conform to the No Patient Left Alone Act.
A National Hospital Week celebration will be held in May.
Tucker said there was a good turnout for the blood drive held last week by LifeShare.
She said surgery numbers had improved.
- A change in the Hospital Auxiliary bylaws was approved to allow the group to meet once a month.
- County sales tax figures showed $94,406.46 was received for February after a 2 percent treasurer’s commission was removed. There is currently $3,477,822.50 available to spend.
No comments:
Post a Comment