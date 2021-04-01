Bradley County has new coroner

|Bradley County Coroner Sammi Jo Warren(left) and Deputy Coroner Thomas Frazer(right)
February 16, 2021 Sammi Jo Warren was appointed by the Bradley County Quorum Court as County Coroner. Sammie was appointed to fill a vacancy upon the resignation of Elizabeth Britton, who had moved outside of Bradley County. Sammi Jo Warren will serve for the remainder of the current term.
Deputy Coroners include Thomas Frazer, Albert Hammons and Elizabeth Britton, who is now eligible to be a deputy. The position of coroner is an elected position every four years. It is a county-wide office.
Sammi Warren graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello with a B.S. degree in Biology and in 2014 moved to Stonington, Maine to take a position as licensee for two funeral establishments with locations in Ellsworth, Milbridge, Machias, Stonington and Bangor. Her work as funeral director, embalmer and licensee incorporated all aspects of funeral service. Ms. Warren then relocated to southern Maine in 2019 and worked for a funeral home with locations in Westbrook, Windham and Gorham. Her grandfather passed away in April of 2020 and she received an offer to return to Frazer's Funeral Home in Warren, where she started out working for John B. Frazer, Jr. as a funeral director, embalmer and had served as deputy coroner for Bradley County. Sammi stated "it's great to be back in Warren."
