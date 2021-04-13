City Council approves $10,000.00 contract for Tomato Festival

Five of the six members of the Warren City Council were present with Mayor Denisa Pennington presiding for the April 12 monthly meeting of the Warren City Council Monday evening, April 12, 2021.
Previous minutes were approved and city financial reports were reviewed and approved. The financial reports included the City's general and street funds, sales tax revenues received, the District Court report and information on the amount of overtime paid for the past month. City Clerk Helen Boswell told the members the city sales tax revenue received in March was $72,765.14, up 5% for the year and the city share of the countywide sales tax was $50,250.93, up 6% for the year.
The Council then voted to authorize certain streets to be closed during the 2021 Tomato Festival, as requested by the festival committee.
Mayor Pennington then nominated Roger George and Ron St. John to three year terms each on the Board of Electrical Examiners. Both are reappointments. The council confirmed the appointments.
Next, the Council considered the reappointment of Jimmy Sledge to the Warren Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. Under law, the remaining members of the board make the nomination. Mr. Sledge was confirmed.
Ordinance #932 was adopted allowing the firm of A & M Plumbing, LLC to conduct business with the city in accordance with state law. One of the owners of the firm is a city employee. In this case a volunteer firefighter.
Police Chief Shawn Hildreth gave the report on law enforcement activities for March. He stated all radar are in use, but he assured the Council that the department does not set quotas for the number of tickets issued. All tickets are based on the law and conditions. He gave an update on staff numbers and equipment. Both are in good shape at this time.
Acting Fire Chief Larry Hayes provided a monthly report concerning the Fire Department.
The Fire Committee of the Council chaired by Council Member Tolefree, with members Marshall and Henderson, recommended Mr. Hayes salary be the total of his salary as a full-time fireman and the salary set for a part time fire chief. The committee's recommendation was approved by the Council. The salary was recommended by the Mayor.
Mike May provided the monthly Sanitation and Building report. He stated building permits were up and the Council voted to authorize a camper to be removed from 314 S. Myrtle due to a zoning violation.
Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis provided an update on street maintenance for the month. Street Committee Chairman Moseley called for a committee meeting to be held April 20 at 4:30pm. and a public hearing to hear street improvement requests for April 22 at 4:30pm in the Municipal Courtroom.
The Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Council Member Henderson, with members Mosley and Burks-Frazer, recommended the City enter a contract with the Tomato Festival Committee through the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce to provide the Festival $10,000.00 to help finance the 2021 festival as well as provide other assistance as needed. The council approved the recommendation.
Reports were then provided from the Parks and Recreation Commission, Planning Commission, Water and Sewer Commission, Public Housing Authority Commission and the Cultural Center Commission. Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Wagnon sent a written report due to his presence being needed at the Baseball/Softball Complex. There were multiple baseball and softball games underway during the Council meeting. This includes high school and YMCA games. Cultural Center Commission Chairman and Council Member Burtks-Frazer reported estimates for repairs to the Cultural Center are still being secured.
Mayor Pennington announced the Southern Market will be at the Old Armory on Martin Street April 23 and 24 for a big sale. She also stated the Bradley County Spring Cleanup will be conducted April 24. The Council then voted to pay all bills for March, 2021.
The May Agenda meeting is set for May 6 at 7:00am and the regular council meeting for May 10 at 5:30pm, both in the Municipal Courtroom.
