Coca-Cola rapid response team lends a helping hand to Bradley County man

|Pictured, from left, are Jimmy Taylor; Tim Turner, pastor of Kingdom Covenant Church of North Little Rock and a Coca-Cola worker; Shaun Martin, Taylor's son-in-law; Brittany Martin, Taylor's daughter; and Fern Ferrell, Kaylon Taylor's mother.
Members of the Coca-Cola rapid response team helped install new furniture at Jimmy Taylor's residence near Johnsville on Thursday.
By Tim Kessler
Jimmy Taylor of Johnsville has been a merchandiser with Coca-Cola for 18 years, based in Camden. As such, he puts the product on store shelves and arranges displays.
He had lived with his wife, Kaylon, in his present home on Arkansas 160-East just outside of Johnsville for the past 18 years. It is the house that his wife grew up in.
However, Kaylon, 58, and a Warren native, died of a diabetic coma in a Fayetteville hospital on March 5. Yet that was not the end of Jimmy’s troubles.
While he was tending to his wife, the big snowstorm hit and water pipes broke at the house. Unattended, that resulted in about 3 inches of water saturating the entire house, ruining carpets and most of the furniture. A later inspection showed that mold had gotten into the walls and drywall had to be ripped out along with cabinets.
However, merchandising supervisor Tim Doss immediately sprang into action. He set up a Go Fund Me page to help Taylor and contacted the Coca-Cola rapid response team. The team is based in Charlotte, North Carolina and is set up to assist employees with any natural disasters. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s region includes Arkansas, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Team members dried out the house, tore out rugs and the moldy walls, and removed all of the ruined furniture. Michael Summerville, distribution manager for Little Rock and Camden, helped assemble team members.
“Coke as a whole has been good,” Taylor said. “God’s been good every step of the way. It’ll be like a new house when it’s done.”
Tim Turner, pastor of Kingdom Covenant Church in North Little Rock and also a Coca-Cola worker, said his church was able to connect with the City Serve organization which empowers local churches as various needs are identified in the community. He learned about Taylor’s plight during a weekly Coca-Cola conference call and he was able to arrange for the furniture to be donated by City Serve and transported to the Johnsville home by a Coca-Cola truck. The furniture was delivered Thursday.
“It was a collaborative effort,” Turner said.
