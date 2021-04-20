County Judge reports prison construction waiting on dry weather, Cooperative Education gives annual report to Quorum Court

There has been little-to-no public information provided over a several month period going back to 2019. The company has been donated the land by the Bradley County Economic Development Commission and then reportedly gave away the 40,000 foot spec building on the site to have it removed.
Sky rocketing cost of building materials could be playing a part in the delay. Previous comments have been made that the company had to secure additional money to build the project.
In other business, the Court approved the financial reports and the Sheriff's report for the month. Justices adopted a budget ordinance to reconcile the 2019 county budget. Judge McKinney reported on work and plans for work on county roads 18E, 203, 21 and 22.
Judge McKinney then gave a lengthy report on solid waste in the county. He stated cost of disposal is now $55.15 per ton as compared to $32.50 when he took office. The county ships its class I waste to a landfill near Smackover. The Judge indicated that people are dumping a lot of Class IV waste in the commercial green boxes throughout the County and it is costing the County a substantial amount of money. Class IV waste should be transported to the County Landfill. Class I waste is household and office waste that should be placed in the green containers. He indicated education is going to be required or rates might have to be raised and he did not wish to do that. The Judge stated that in 2019 the county paid $105,000.00 to dispose of garbage, which does not include operating the landfill.
