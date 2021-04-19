Countywide Spring cleanup set for April 24

Plans are underway for a "Spring Cleanup Day" in Warren and all of Bradley County Saturday April 24. Roadsides and public property will be focused on, while private property owners are urged to clean up businesses and residences. The Bradley County Landfill will be open free of charge.
Any individual or group wishing to take part are asked to contact the Warren Mayor's Office at 870-226-6743 or the County Judge's Office at 870-226-3464 and let them know what street or area you plan to work.
