During National Library Week April 4-10, check out your library in person or online

April 4-10, 2021 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services. Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery and exploration.
During these challenging times, libraries of all types have been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their patrons. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home. Warren Branch Library is supporting the community with services such as computer access, faxing, and copying. In addition, they offer programs such as, but not limited to, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, Book Club for Kids, Adult Reading Challenge, Adult Library Book Bingo, Crochet & Knitting Class with Eva, Stork Storytime, Preschool Storytime, and Summer Reading Program.
This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library’s website, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.
For more information, visit the library or you can visit their website at www1.youseemore.com/seark/.
