A harmony-rich acoustic duo, Lee Street Lyrical (featuring Buddy Case & Casey Penn) delivers a lively variety of music (including originals) reflective of many musical influences. Lee Street Lyrical was founded in 2018 by award-winning songwriters and musicians Buddy Case and Casey Penn. Case and Penn combine their talents to put together a truly unique show that features an inviting on-stage chemistry and an easy rapport with their fans.
They will be performing a free concert Wednesday, April 28 at the Monticello Coffee Company at 5:00 p.m.
Lee Street Lyrical nominated for Acoustic Act of the Year and Buddy Case is nominated for Guitar Player of the Year in the 2021 Arkansas Country Music Awards.
The event is sponsored by SEARK Concert Association.
