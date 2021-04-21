GFWC Warren Woman's club to host Arbor Day Celebration Friday, April 30

Club members will be joined by Warren Tree City board members and Mayor Denisa Pennington for the Arbor Day celebration and tree planting. Several trees will be planted in the park area to add beauty to the park and for local residents to enjoy.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division will be hosting a giveaway of bare root seedlings to celebrate trees and recognize National Arbor Day at the City Park during the April 30th celebration. Come by to pick up your free seedling.
The Environmental Committee and the members of the GFWC Warren Woman’s Club are pleased to be hosting this annual event. The simple act of planting a tree represents the belief that a tree will grow to provide us with cooling shade, habitat for wildlife, a healthier community and endless beauty—all for a better tomorrow.
