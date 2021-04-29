Hermitage Elementary Applies for the 21st Century Grant

In the past, the 21st Century Grant has afforded Hermitage Elementary students and families a very successful afterschool program. Therefore, in collaboration with its partners, Hermitage Elementary School is applying for another $150,000 Arkansas Nita M. Lowery 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant designed to benefit all students and families in grades 1st through 6th. This grant will allow the students to receive homework help, academic enrichment classes, and non-academic enrichment classes as well as provide classes for the families of the students. If you would be interested in assisting in the development of this grant or becoming a Hermitage 21st CCLC partner, please contact Rosalynda Ellis at (870) 463-8500 or rosalynda.ellis@hermitageschools.org.
