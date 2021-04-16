Hermitage School Board approves multiple plans

Meeting April 12, 2021, the Hermitage School Board met for the regular monthly school board meeting and dealt with a number of items of business. As is usual, the board reviewed the financial statement and heard reports from Mistie McGhee, Rosalynda Ellis, and Superintendent Dr. Tucker. Dr. Tucker discussed the benefits that could be received from the American Rescue Plan.
In regular business, the board took the following actions:
- Approved 2021 Ready for Learning Plan and continued mask mandate
- Approved alternative methods of instruction
- Approve virtual learning plan
- Approved k-12 literacy curriculum purchase
- Approved certified salary schedule
- Approved contract for summer floor waxing by Fosters
- Approved 2021-2022 special education assurances
- Discussed possible school based health center and grant opportunities to help pay for
- Approved k-12 culinary connection contract
- Approved contract addendum for five additional days
- Hired the following:
- Christi Rowell, teacher k-12 art
- Krista Ledbetter, pre-k teacher
- Lori McDougald, teacher and cross country coach
- Amended rate of pay for 21st CCLC program to $30.00 an hour for classified office help, attendance scheduling, $50.00 an hour certified teacher and $40.00 per route for bus drivers
- Set rate of pay for migrant program at $30.00 per hour and $40.00 an hour for twenty days
- Approved amendment to rate of pay for seamless summer feeding program to $15.00 per hour
- Approved updated salary schedule for 2021-2022 school year
