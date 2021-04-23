Human Development Center hosts town hall with State Representative Jeff Wardlaw

Bishop Michael Jones began the meeting with an invocation and went on to discuss how COVID-19 had impacted his church organization and why receiving the inoculation is key to returning to a sense of normalcy.
Representative Wardlaw spoke to the crowd about COVID-19’s effect on healthcare organizations and the importance of vaccination in bringing the global pandemic under control.
Division of Developmental Disabilities Services Director Melissa Stone talked with attendees about symptoms of COVID-19 and side effects from receiving the injection.
Dr. Kerry Pennington and Dr. Dichelle George were on hand to answer questions from the audience about current research, as well as the benefits and risks of vaccination.
No comments:
Post a Comment