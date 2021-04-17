Saturday, April 17, 2021

Lions Club District Governor Cleon Rogers attends Warren Lions April meeting


Members of the Warren Lions Club met for their April monthly meeting in the Razorback Room of Molly's Restaurant Wednesday April 14.  It was a return to meeting in Molly's for the first time in over a year due to the pandemic.  The members were happy to be back.

The program consisted of members of the Bradley County "Vision Coalition" a group of young adults working to promote quality of life improvements in the community.  Present were Chamber President Ashley Foreman, Shae Thomas, Wesley George and Mayor of Banks Keeton Hudson.  The group talked about their desire to make a difference in Warren and Bradley County and expressed hope to get more active as the pandemic subsides.

Also present was Lions Club District Governor Cleon Rogers, who was visiting with the club on a routine basis.  

The Warren Lions Club plans to host the Annual Gospel Jamboree in cooperation with the Tomato Festival June 9, 2021.  It will consist of a concert by the Lisenbey Family and will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church.  More information will be forthcoming.  Any business or individuals wishing to advertise in the program should contact any Lions member or James Wells at First State Bank.  

Anyone interested in joining the Warren Lions Club is invited to contact any member or Gregg Reep or Tim Kessler.  

The Club meets the second Wednesday of each month at noon at Molly's.

