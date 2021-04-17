Lions Club District Governor Cleon Rogers attends Warren Lions April meeting

Members of the Warren Lions Club met for their April monthly meeting in the Razorback Room of Molly's Restaurant Wednesday April 14. It was a return to meeting in Molly's for the first time in over a year due to the pandemic. The members were happy to be back.
Also present was Lions Club District Governor Cleon Rogers, who was visiting with the club on a routine basis.
The Warren Lions Club plans to host the Annual Gospel Jamboree in cooperation with the Tomato Festival June 9, 2021. It will consist of a concert by the Lisenbey Family and will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church. More information will be forthcoming. Any business or individuals wishing to advertise in the program should contact any Lions member or James Wells at First State Bank.
Anyone interested in joining the Warren Lions Club is invited to contact any member or Gregg Reep or Tim Kessler.
