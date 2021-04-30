Man arrested after leaving the scene of Highway 278 W collision

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at approximately 2:15 PM, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren Fire Department Extraction Team, EASI Ambulance Service, and the Arkansas State Police responded to a head-on collision, on 278W, west of Bradley County Rd. 26.
A SUV headed east, crossed the centerline and struck a log truck that was headed west. It was not a direct head on collision. No injuries were reported. The driver of the SUV fled on foot after coming to a stop. The driver was identified, and had an active misdemeanor warrant, for the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 5:10 PM, 36-year-old, Lorenzo Williams was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant, by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Warren Police Department. Mr. Williams has multiple added charges including, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License.
The accident was investigated by the Arkansas State Police. Details of the accident will be available on that agencies report.
No comments:
Post a Comment