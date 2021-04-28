NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

There will be a public hearing at which the users of the City of Warren, Arkansas water and sewer system (the "System"), the citizens of the City of Warren, Arkansas (the "City") and all other interested persons shall have an opportunity to be heard concerning the confirmation of existing water and sewer rates and the proposed issuance of bonds secured by revenues of the System (the "bonds"). The public hearing will be held at 5:00 p.m., on the 10th day of May, 2021, at the Municipal Building Courtroom, 104 N. Myrtle St., Warren, Arkansas.
The City proposes to issue the bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $4,250,000 for the purpose of refunding the City's Water and Sewer Revenue Bond, dated November 4, 2014 and financing all or a portion of the costs of extensions, betterments and improvements to the sewer facilities of the System.
THE FOLLOWING RATES ARE EXISTING RATES FOR CONFIRMATION ONLY.
The basic water and sewer rates to be confirmed in connection with the issuance of the bonds are as follows:
