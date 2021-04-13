Pink Tomato Festival 5K set for June 12 with in an in-person race planned

|Photo courtesy of the Pink Tomato Festival Facebook page.
After a significantly scaled back Tomato Festival last year due to COVID-19, the 2021 PTF facebook page has announced that the Bradley County Pink Tomato 5K will be live and in person this year.
"Get out those running sneakers and get ready to have a fantastic time at the world-famous Pink Tomato 5K" says the festival.
Participants in this year's 5K will receive a green finisher medal featuring a running pink tomato. As in past years, each runner or walker will get the official PTF 5K t-shirt.
The race is set for June 12, 2021. Registration costs $25.
According to the race sign-up site, "there will be prizes for the top three positions of all age divisions and an overall male and female winner for the run and the walk."
Those that would like to take part can sign-up through June 11, 2021 at https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Warren/PinkTomato5k?remMeAttempt=.
No comments:
Post a Comment