Registration open for 2021 Library summer reading program


Warren Branch Library is excited to announce that registration for their 2021 Summer Reading Program "Tails and Tales" is now open!

You can register your child (3-12) either in-person at the Library or on-line at https://forms.gle/VCq56F8w2hfHdbQ2A

As part of our program, we would like to showcase YOUR PETS in a slideshow presentation!
Submit a photo of your pet, their name, and their owner's name to the Library via Facebook Messenger: Warren Branch Library OR Email: youreadmore@gmail.com by June 1.

NOTE: If you submit a photo that includes a child, you are giving permission for this photo to be used in Library programming.

For more info, contact the Library at 870-226-2536.

