Shooting at Martin Street car wash in Warren

On the date of April 17, 2021 at approximately 12:34 a.m. the Warren Police Department received reports of a shooting at the Car Wash located at the intersection of Martin and Central. Upon their arrival the victim was located and provided emergency medical attention by officers until the ambulance arrived. The victim was transported to an out of county hospital to receive further medical attention. Information gathered from witness's and the victim indicate that an unknown suspect was believed to be wearing a black backpack and gray pants. The suspect was seen fleeing on foot from the scene immediately after the rounds were fired.
The victim is said to be in stable condition at this time and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information are asked to contact Sgt. Tim Nichols at the Warren Police Department at 870-226-3703. We must work together to help stop the violence.
C.I.D. Sergeant Tim Nichols
Warren Police Department
Criminal Investigation Division
200 Alabama St.
Warren, Arkansas 71671
Ph:870-226-3703
Fax:870-226-3300
No comments:
Post a Comment