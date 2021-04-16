Friday, April 16, 2021

The Great Seark Concert Showcase Talent Hunt happening April 24


The Great SEARK Talent Hunt Showcase featuring winners from all 7 counties will be Saturday, April 24th @ 2pm at the UAM Cotton Boll Stadium.

The #1 Finalist from each county will be competing for the Grand Prize.

Celebrity Judges are Christian singer/songwriter David Leonard, Fox 16 Newscaster Donna Terrell, and American Idol Contestant Ryan Harmon. 

TWO BONUS CONCERTS for the April 23-24 weekend include David Leonard (formerly of All Sons & Daughters & also of Monticello) on Friday night at 7:00 pm by Weevil Pond. And the Rodney Block Collective (Professional Jazz Musician & also UAM Alumni) on Saturday at 12:30 pm on the UAM Football Field. Just before the big Talent Showcase. 

Both of these shows tee up the TALENT SHOWCASE with our seven counties of finalists on Saturday at 2:00 pm at the Football Field.  

For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com and search: The Great Talent Hunt Showcase 

David Leonard of All Sons & Daughters $15 April 23rd @7 PM @Weevil Pond  

Rodney Block Collective $15 April 24th @12:30 PM @Cotton Boll Stadium  

OR $25 Entire Weekend  

Competing 1st Place Winners are…. 

Ashley County: Chester Huntsman 

Bradley County: Gwendolyn White  

Chicot County: Rev. R.C. Barnes 

Cleveland County: Wayne Gross 

Desha County: “Desha Three” featuring Kaniyah Davis, Azaria Campbell, Houston Holley 

Drew County: Mark Kelly 

Lincoln County: Braden Hunter 

• Masks required on campus. • Clear Bag Policy enforced. 

In case of rain, event will be held in Drew Central’s Earl Willis Auditorium. 

