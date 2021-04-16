The Great Seark Concert Showcase Talent Hunt happening April 24

The Great SEARK Talent Hunt Showcase featuring winners from all 7 counties will be Saturday, April 24th @ 2pm at the UAM Cotton Boll Stadium.
The #1 Finalist from each county will be competing for the Grand Prize.
Celebrity Judges are Christian singer/songwriter David Leonard, Fox 16 Newscaster Donna Terrell, and American Idol Contestant Ryan Harmon.
TWO BONUS CONCERTS for the April 23-24 weekend include David Leonard (formerly of All Sons & Daughters & also of Monticello) on Friday night at 7:00 pm by Weevil Pond. And the Rodney Block Collective (Professional Jazz Musician & also UAM Alumni) on Saturday at 12:30 pm on the UAM Football Field. Just before the big Talent Showcase.
Both of these shows tee up the TALENT SHOWCASE with our seven counties of finalists on Saturday at 2:00 pm at the Football Field.
For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com and search: The Great Talent Hunt Showcase
David Leonard of All Sons & Daughters $15 April 23rd @7 PM @Weevil Pond
Rodney Block Collective $15 April 24th @12:30 PM @Cotton Boll Stadium
OR $25 Entire Weekend
Competing 1st Place Winners are….
Ashley County: Chester Huntsman
|Bradley County's Gwendolyn White
Chicot County: Rev. R.C. Barnes
Cleveland County: Wayne Gross
Desha County: “Desha Three” featuring Kaniyah Davis, Azaria Campbell, Houston Holley
Drew County: Mark Kelly
Lincoln County: Braden Hunter
• Masks required on campus. • Clear Bag Policy enforced.
In case of rain, event will be held in Drew Central’s Earl Willis Auditorium.
