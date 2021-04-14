Tomato signs available for the 2021 Tomato Festival

Signs are now available for anyone wishing to purchase a Tomato Sign and help support the 65th annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival, scheduled for June 11-12 this year.
The Tomato Signs on the Court Square have become a tradition and are placed there during the month of June, to recognize the businesses and individuals who make the Tomato Festival possible. Anyone contributing $200 or more will be included in the display.
If you would like to purchase a Tomato Sign and contribute to this year's festival, please send $200 and your business or individual copy for the sign to: Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival, 108 South Walnut Street, Warren, AR 71671. If you need additional information, you may call 870-226-5457.
