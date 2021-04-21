Town Branch erosion, a new City Park gazebo roof, and parking issues at the Warren Sports Complex discussed at the Warren Parks and Recreation Commission meeting

The Warren Parks and Recreation Commission met Tuesday, April 20, 2021 to discuss a variety of issues pertaining to city recreation sites around the community.
Four of the five commissioners were in attendance.
A motion and second was made to allow the donation of a chin-up rail to be installed in the northwest section of the Warren City Park. A concrete platform for the structure was recently poured just off of the walking track to the south of the old National Guard Armory next to Martin Street. The chin-up rail is being donated by Thomas Frazer.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Kyle Wagnon updated the Commission on solutions being sought to stop erosion along the Town Branch, particularly in the Warren City Park. He also stated that plans were being developed to replace the current bridge connected the northwest and southwest ends of the Park, as well as for a new bridge to be constructed on the east end of the Park.
The Commission discussed the possibility of installing new basketball goals at the Westside basketball court. The poles are already in place, but new goals are needed. Several community members have voiced that they would like to be able to play on that court in Warren, but are instead having to drive to Monticello at times to play.
The biggest issue discussed was the need to replace the Warren City Park Gazebo roof. A quote was presented totaling $4,738 from Brown's Roofing to replace the current dilapidated cedar shingle roof with a new and hopefully longer lasting 29 gauge metal roof. The Commission voted to move forward with the project.
In other business, there was discussion of purchasing a memorial bench in honor of Sam St. John with funds donated by his family. More research will be done in what type of bench should be purchased.
Director Wagnon brought several issues up for the Commission to ponder involving the Warren Sports Complex. He reported that he and the Mayor have begun looking into options on how to expand the parking options at the Complex, with events running short of enough room to hold the large numbers of vehicles present. He stated that often times people are having to resort to park along the side of Highway 189.
He also discussed that the Commission will soon need to look at making improvements to the dirt work on several fields at the Sports Complex, with some of the dirt styles no longer available for purchase.
