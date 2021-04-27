U of A Offers Best Care Training for Child Care Providers

Best Care training will give childcare providers an opportunity to enhance their proven childcare program and help meet educational requirements with continuing education. Childcare providers, foster parents, teachers, and police officers are invited to attend.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agents, Hazelene McCray, Drew County, and Michelle Carter, Bradley County, will be providing 10 hours of “The Best Care” Child Care Provider Training on Saturday, May 15, at the UAM Fine Arts Center Auditorium located at 371 University Drive, Monticello, AR 71655.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., with Best Care training starting at 8:00 a.m. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch. Healthy snacks will be provided.
Topics include:
- Be Wise about Portion Size
- Farm to Classroom
- Owning Your Own Feelings
- Helping Children Deal with Strong Feelings
- Importance of Physical Activity
- Mindfulness
- Professionalism
- Time Management
- Circle Time Strategies
- Block Play
Best Care training will be provided free of charge. A total of 10 credit hours can be earned for attending the entire day. One credit is earned for each hour-long session you attend. Don’t miss this opportunity for learning!
Pre-registration deadline is May 12th. Call Hazelene McCray, Drew County Family and Consumer Sciences Agent at (870) 460-4270 or e-mail hmccray@uada.edu to pre-register.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
