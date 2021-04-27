Volunteers take part in community spring cleaning

Bradley County held a county-wide cleanup Saturday, April 24, 2021, as many local citizens took to the streets for a spring cleaning of the community.
The event is an annual clean-up, with supplies being made available to those participating. The Bradley County Landfill was open and free of charge.
Two of the locations that were tackled included the Warren Housing Authority and North Bradley and Bradley 23 along Eastside Elementary. Several Eastside students took part in the clean-up.
No comments:
Post a Comment