Warren Library receives national grant for small and rural libraries

$3,000 Grant Will Help the Library Work with Residents to incorporate remote e-Libraries that will be placed strategically throughout the community that will provide resources to the economically disadvantaged.
Warren — Warren Branch Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library to strategically place remote e-Libraries throughout the community that will provide much needed resources to the economically disadvantaged.
“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Library Branch Manager Sandy Doss. “This grant will give our library the opportunity to facilitate conversations with residents about the location of e-libraries that will be utilized to provide much needed resources to the economically disadvantaged and help us build a happier and healthier community for our families.”
As part of the grant, Warren Library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host a conversation with residents about the location of the library sourced e-Libraries and use the grant funds to purchase the literature, displays, charging stations and other resources needed to create the e-Libraries.
Warren Library has seen an increasing number of struggling individuals in our area due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the decline of available resources. These e-Libraries will create localized Community Resource Centers that will make resources more accessible and readily available to the economically disadvantaged, which include, but are not limited to, the homeless, families without internet access, and an aging population with little to no technology experience.
If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, please contact Sandy Doss at 870-226-2536, or visit https://www.facebook.com/WarrenBranchLibraryLovesReading for more information.
Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.
“Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL).”
