Friday, April 30, 2021

Warren School Board accepts resignations

In a special called board meeting conducted April 29, the Warren School Board considered four resignation requests from teachers.  All four were accepted.

The resignations included:

  • Dana Reep-Warren High School Instructor/Choir Director & Drama Club
  • Skye Clanton-Brunson Elementary Instructor
  • Christy Rowell Trotter-Art Instructor at Eastside Elementary
  • Krista Ledbetter-Kindergarten Instructor at Eastside Elementary

Prior to the board meeting, an expulsion hearing was held.  At the request of the parent, the hearing was closed to the public.


