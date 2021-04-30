Warren School Board accepts resignations

In a special called board meeting conducted April 29, the Warren School Board considered four resignation requests from teachers. All four were accepted.
The resignations included:
- Dana Reep-Warren High School Instructor/Choir Director & Drama Club
- Skye Clanton-Brunson Elementary Instructor
- Christy Rowell Trotter-Art Instructor at Eastside Elementary
- Krista Ledbetter-Kindergarten Instructor at Eastside Elementary
Prior to the board meeting, an expulsion hearing was held. At the request of the parent, the hearing was closed to the public.
