Warren School Board approves bond issue for new school & arena

The Warren School Board met for their regular monthly meeting Monday, April 12 and conducted a number of items of business including review of school finances and approval of the minutes of previous meetings. Members then returned the next day and held a special called meeting. Both will be reported on in this story.
In addition to the normal reports, the board acted upon the following items of business;
- Approved Special Education Assurances for 2021-2022
- Approved contract for mowing for coming year with "Cutting it Right"
- Approved District's year ending COVID-`19 plan which includes continued mask mandate
- Approved incentive pay for 2021-2022
- Approved 2021-2022 school calendar
- Approved 2021-2022 certified salary schedule
- Approved 2021-2022 classified salary schedule
- Approved 2021-2022 transportation salary schedule
- Appointed Board President Jerry Daniels to serve on Gray-Weiss Committee
- Approved an extension to the Superintendent's contract and provided a $2500.00 raise
The Superintendent provided a general report and discussed potential funding from the American Rescue plan to assist the district.
Earlier in the meeting the board was given a presentation concerning the selling of bonds to finance the new elementary school and arena. Jason Holsclaw, Senior Vice President, Stephens, Inc. went over the details of the bond issue and answered questions. The board then adopted the bond resolution authorizing the sale of the bonds. The total issue will be over $18 million. The closing will be conducted May 4, 2021.
After an executive session the following personnel matters were acted upon:
Accepted resignations of certified:
- Jamie Courtney, Lead teacher at Warren ABC
- Chasity Hamilton, Special education instructor at Eastside
- Vandarius Brown, Instructor at Brunson
- Braden Hood, Career orientation instructor at Warren Middle School/Assistant football & boys track
- Amanda Pipes, WArren Middle School ELA instructor
Accepted resignations of classified:
- McKenzie Baldwin, after school supervisor ( part time-2 hours, effective March 31 )
- Mayte Cid, Warren Middle School media aide
Hired the following personnel;
Certified hires:
- Misty Reynolds, Eastside teacher
- Chasity Hamilton, Eastside teacher
- Jodi Taintor, Warren Middle School Head JR High cheer sponsor
Classified hires:
- Mandy Johnson, after school supervisor ( part time, two hours )
Miscellaneous:
- Alicia Batte, unpaid leave of absence
Called Meeting of April 13:
Board members met on Tuesday the 13th to hear presentations from Odom Architecture, PLLC and Clark Contractor, LLC concerning the status of completing the plans for the new school and arena and timeframes for securing bids and getting the job underway and completed. It is expected that drawings will be completed in about two weeks and bids will be taken from subcontractors in the later part of June or early July, 2021. The schedule calls for completion of the new facilities by December of 2022.
Led by member Joey Cathy the board discussed the plans for traffic flow and the need to take another look at the traffic flow design. There was also discussion about getting the plans approved by the Arkansas Department of Education. The Warren School Board will approve the final plans prior to submission to the state.
