Warren Water & Sewer to reopen lobby April 5

Press release from Warren Water & Sewer
Warren Water & Sewer’s lobby will reopen effective April 5, 2021. The health and safety of our staff and the community we serve are of utmost importance. Therefore, the following guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be followed:
- Please do not enter if you have a cough, fever, or any symptoms of COVID-19
- Maintain 6-foot social distance from other people
- Please wear a face mask at all times
While our lobby will be open from Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. -5:00 P.M., we still offer several contactless payment options for your safety and convenience:
Pay by phone, (870) 226-2321
Pay online at www.pay.warrenarwater.com
Auto Draft, contact our office for more information
Night Deposit, conveniently located by our office door
Mail payments to 106 N Myrtle St, Warren, AR 71671
Should you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact our office during normal business hours at (870) 226-2321.
Tenay Reep
Manager
