Week 5 Walk Across Arkansas results

Following are the results for total minutes walked for week 5 of Walk Across Arkansas for the teams that have reported. Travelin’ Tomatoes – 2194; Warren Woman’s Club – 2849; The Weaver’s - 734; The Pahuamba’s – 1470. Top three individual placements for week 5 are: Jan McLemore – 900; Tricia Wilkinson – 615; and Glenda Cross - 510.
