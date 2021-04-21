Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Week 5 Walk Across Arkansas results

Following are the results for total minutes walked for week 5 of Walk Across Arkansas for the teams that have reported.  Travelin’ Tomatoes – 2194; Warren Woman’s Club – 2849; The Weaver’s - 734; The Pahuamba’s – 1470.  Top three individual placements for week 5 are:  Jan McLemore – 900; Tricia Wilkinson – 615; and Glenda Cross - 510.

