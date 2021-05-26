Wednesday, May 26, 2021

2021 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival schedule


Saturday, June 5 @8am  –  Tour de Tomato Bike Tour

Saturday, June 5th at the Hermitage Community Center:

  • @6pm Miss Pre-Teen and Miss Petite Pink Tomato pageants
  • @7pm Miss Teen and Miss Pink Tomato pageants

Wednesday, June 9th @ 6pm – Warren Lions Club Gospel Music Jamboree featuring The Lisemby Family at Immanuel Baptist Church

Thursday, June 10 @ 6pm – Baggo Tournament  on the Square sponsored by First State Bank of Warren

Thursday & Saturday (10th & 12th) 6pm to 10pm – Carnival armband nights

Friday & Saturday (11th & 12th) all day:

  • Small Stage “On the Square” sponsored by Ryburn Automotive
  • Information Booth sponsored by Bradley County Medical Center – Tshirt sales and Festival information
  • Arts & Crafts 9am to 6pm
  • Carnival (in evenings)
  • Food Vendors on the Square

Friday, June 11

  • 2:30pm – Little Miss Pink Tomato pageant at First Baptist Church
  • 4:45 to 5:30pm – Tomato Packing Contest on the Square
  • 6 to 6:30pm – “Great Bowls of Fire” Salsa Contest sponsored by Warren Bank & Trust

Saturday, June 12

  • 7:30am  – 5k Run/Walk sponsored by Emrich & Scroggins; Results @ 8am
  • 10am –  Parade
  • 10:45am – Tomato Eating Contest sponsored by Union Bank
  • 3pm – “Carolina Cotton” band on the Square
  • 5pm – (not confirmed) Cutest Baby Contest on the Square
  • 7 to 8:30pm – Grace Cowboy Church band on the Square
  • 9pm   Grand Finale Fireworks Show


