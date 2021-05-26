2021 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival schedule

For the latest updates, visit www.pinktomatofestival.com and follow @bcptf Facebook page.
Saturday, June 5 @8am – Tour de Tomato Bike Tour
Saturday, June 5th at the Hermitage Community Center:
- @6pm Miss Pre-Teen and Miss Petite Pink Tomato pageants
- @7pm Miss Teen and Miss Pink Tomato pageants
Wednesday, June 9th @ 6pm – Warren Lions Club Gospel Music Jamboree featuring The Lisemby Family at Immanuel Baptist Church
Thursday, June 10 @ 6pm – Baggo Tournament on the Square sponsored by First State Bank of Warren
Thursday & Saturday (10th & 12th) 6pm to 10pm – Carnival armband nights
Friday & Saturday (11th & 12th) all day:
- Small Stage “On the Square” sponsored by Ryburn Automotive
- Information Booth sponsored by Bradley County Medical Center – Tshirt sales and Festival information
- Arts & Crafts 9am to 6pm
- Carnival (in evenings)
- Food Vendors on the Square
Friday, June 11
- 2:30pm – Little Miss Pink Tomato pageant at First Baptist Church
- 4:45 to 5:30pm – Tomato Packing Contest on the Square
- 6 to 6:30pm – “Great Bowls of Fire” Salsa Contest sponsored by Warren Bank & Trust
Saturday, June 12
- 7:30am – 5k Run/Walk sponsored by Emrich & Scroggins; Results @ 8am
- 10am – Parade
- 10:45am – Tomato Eating Contest sponsored by Union Bank
- 3pm – “Carolina Cotton” band on the Square
- 5pm – (not confirmed) Cutest Baby Contest on the Square
- 7 to 8:30pm – Grace Cowboy Church band on the Square
- 9pm Grand Finale Fireworks Show
